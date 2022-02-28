Kevin Owens dealt with Vince McMahon directly on new WWE contract

We’ve heard a few different reports and accounts about Kevin Owens’ newest WWE contract. The latest comes from KO’s conversation with Ryan Satin on FOX Sports’ Out of Character podcast, and includes a couple new details about the process.

Owens says the deal was done just a few weeks before the news broke online. He also says it was done quickly — probably because he did it with the company’s Chairman & CEO. The former Universal champ told Satin he didn’t talk with Vince McMahon about how he’d like the next few years of his WWE career to go before re-signing. The boss wanted him to stay, and that was good enough for him:

“WWE really didn’t let me think about it much, in terms of — they made it clear they wanted me to stay... I dealt with Vince directly, and he made it clear he wanted me to stay. We made an agreement right then and there. It wasn’t — I’m a big believer in, my career is going to go the way it goes, and I’m gonna do my best with it. So I’m there now for a couple more years, and I’m going to do my best to get opportunities, and knock ‘em out of the park, and reap the benefits, you know? “As I’ve documented before, there are ups and downs to this thing: to WWE, to wrestling, to the industry. I feel like I’m a really great upswing right now, and I’m enjoying what I do. Like I’m really enjoying myself a lot lately. So that’s great and hopefully it keeps going that way. And if it eventually stops feeling that way and I feel like I’m on the downswing, then it’s up to me to find a way back up. I’ve always taken that outlook, and yeah — I’m really having a great time these days.”

The $2+ million certainly helped, but Owens does seem to be happy and comfortable in his role with WWE. He’s getting consistent television time on Raw while being featured in prominent storylines. A (rumored) chance to work with Stone Cold Steve Austin is pretty cool, too.

Hard to argue with any of that.

