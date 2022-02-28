Drew McIntyre talks Cesaro leaving, Cody Rhodes returning to WWE

Since his return to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has become one of the public faces of the roster. As someone who was released by Vince McMahon’s company, and reached new heights after being re-signed, McIntyre is also uniquely qualified to talk about other locker room departures & arrivals.

Baby Huey of In The Kliq asked Drew about two reported roster moves dominating the news cycle the last couple weeks.

Regarding the possible return of former AEW Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes, the Scotsman stuck to the “if” statements we’d heard the boys & girls are using when talking about the man who secured his WWE release in 2016. But McIntyre’s excited to possibly have his old tag partner back, and made the case for why Rhodes would want to be back:

“If he comes back, good for him. That’d be awesome. I know what it feels like to be gone from WWE feeling like you should have achieved more, and coming back to do it. And just knowing him the way I know him, he probably feels the same way about unfinished business. So if it materializes, then, awesome. He’s such a talent, and be more than welcome on the roster.”

Asked about Cesaro, whose WWE contract is said to have expired, Drew is bummed they still haven’t had a chance to go one-on-one, but confident his friend will land on his feet. He also reveals something about the personal life of the famously private Swiss Superstar:

“That’s a shame. So many people come and go from the company, I’m one of them, and we always see each other down the line, but it sucks more when it’s a friend, and somebody that you really want to wrestle — that was my number one match, I think it was his number one match. We’ve both been wrestling for 20 years, but never had a singles match. We’re gonna be a bit longer, it’ll happen eventually. But, you know, he’s got his family. He’s got his new kid, and he’s going to be just fine. He’s far too talented not to be.”

Congrats on becoming a dad, Claudio!

Other than that, what do you make of McIntyre’s comments? Check out McIntyre’s entire conversation with Baby Huey here.