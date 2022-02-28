It doesn’t sound like the WWE & Universal titles will be unified for long

Wrestling fans got worked up* last week when WWE added “Championship Unification” to the description of Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 38 clash on Sun., April 3.

Some were excited about the prospect of Lesnar’s WWE title and Reigns’ Universal title merging, either because they think having one “World” champ for Raw and one for SmackDown dilutes the concept, or because they’re rooting for an end to WWE’s second brand split era. Others were dreading having only one top belt for the men, believing it would mean even less opportunities atop the card for 90% of the roster.

If Dave Meltzer is right, nobody should get too high or too low about it. On on Sun., Feb. 27’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer shared that his sources tell him WWE will find a way to get back to two top titles quickly after ‘Mania:

“The deal here is that it is a unification match. From what I am told, it’s the same idea as the last time they unified the titles. Remember like 20 years ago, 18 years ago, when they did and then like a week later they just handed a belt to Triple H? “I was told that it is not feasible in the modern environment to not have each brand, given the two networks, have a champion. So this would be a unification match and then they will — not forget about it — but there will be two champions.”

Relieved? Annoyed? Let us know how Dave’s scoop works you up*.