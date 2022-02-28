WrestleMania Saturday is shaping up to be ladies night

WWE is slowly doling out matches for each night of WrestleMania 38. After April 2/night one/Saturday got the SmackDown Women’s championship match between Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey, conventional wisdom said the event’s other big women’s singles match would go on April 3/night two/Sunday with the title unification match between WWE champ Brock Lesnar & Universal champ Roman Reigns.

Swerve!

They’ve already announced Rousey vs. Flair as the main event, so that figures to be going on last their first night in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium — but they’ve played with the definition of “main event” before. It’ll be really interesting to see if the WWE Women’s Tag title match (which looks like it will feature Sasha Banks & Naomi) is also assigned to WrestleMania Saturday, or if it becomes the marquee women’s match on April 3.

Who knows what went into this decision, but presumably WWE has some rationale. Will they lean into marketing it as the biggest most STUPENDOUS night of women’s wrestling ever? Are Ronda and Becky going to set-up their rumored WrestleMania 39 clash on Sunday night?

Let us know what you make of the news Lynch vs. Belair is happening on night one.