Pat McAfee isn’t confirming anything for WrestleMania but he’s got a reminder for us

As we’ve mentioned multiple times on the site now, there are rumors and reports saying Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee is on the table for WrestleMania 38 this coming April 2 or 3 in Arlington, Texas. My initial take on that was shock, considering the former is 76-years-old and the latter is a commentator who, while an athlete, has only ever had a couple matches in his brief pro wrestling career.

That’s not to disrespect either of them. McMahon is one of the greatest pro wrestling characters of all time, no question, and McAfee absolutely showed up in those couple of matches he did have. In fact, you could argue he was a better performer than many of the pros he was sharing screen time with.

It’s with that in mind that we share this tweet from Pat Mac himself, who isn’t confirming anything but wants to make something perfectly clear:

You all seem to know A LOT more abaht what I’m up to than me..



I’m excited to see what happens at this point as well.. WrestleMania chatter is WILD right now.



Just a reminder..



If you think imma be a part of something that isn’t a BANGER… you’re AHT of your damn mind pic.twitter.com/G4LqqzvKAH — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2022

You know what? He’s right.

I trust in McAfee.

Let’s see what happens here.