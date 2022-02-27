WWE’s list of Roman Reigns’ greatest WrestleMania moments

Roman Reigns has been the wrestler with the best push in WWE dating back many years now, and that’s meant a lot of opportunity for big moments at WrestleMania. To that end, WWE Top 10 came up with the following list:
10. Spearing Brock Lesnar through a table
9. Beating Drew McIntyre
8. Spearing Triple H through the barricade
7. Powerbombing Daniel Bryan through a table
6. The Shield powerbombing both The New Age Outlaws at the same time
5. Spearing The Undertaker through a table
4. Winning his WrestleMania debut with The Shield
3. Stacking Edge and Daniel Bryan to pin them both
2. Pinning The Undertaker
1. Winning the WWE championship from Triple H
So we can reasonably expect Reigns to spear Lesnar through a table, and also the barricade, and also maybe powerbomb him through a table so that they can indeed live up to the promotion that this is the biggest WrestleMania match ever.
Right?
Loading comments...