WrestleMania 38 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 38, emanating from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sat., April 2 & Sun., April 3, 2022, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

We’re still five weeks out from showtime but the card is filling out more and more:

Winner Take All WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE is now calling this a unification match, so it would seem there will only be one main title coming out of this show. Lesnar earned the right to challenge Reigns for the Universal championship by winning the Royal Rumble, then he won the WWE championship in an Elimination Chamber match. Here we are. It’s been announced that this match will headline night two.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Rousey returned as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble and then won the match to give her the right to challenge for whichever title she wanted. She went with Flair’s SmackDown women’s championship. It’s been announced that this match will headline night one.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

With Rousey choosing to challenge for the SmackDown women’s title off her Rumble win, that left an opening for the Raw women’s title. So an Elimination Chamber match was booked and Belair emerged victorious to make this official.

As of now, those are the three matches officially listed on WWE.com.

However, there are two more matches we can be sure are going to happen, and one we can be reasonably sure of:

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Miz, upset at losing to Rey because he had an advantage by way of his son, called in a big celebrity to even the odds. This will be Paul’s first match in WWE.

Edge vs. TBA

WWE has announced a segment with Edge for Monday Night Raw this week where someone will presumably answer his open challenge for a match on this show. No word just yet on who it could be but he dropped hints of AJ Styles.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Johnny Knoxville

There were reports this was something WWE was considering doing and sure enough Knoxville returned on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to challenge Zayn. He ended up laid out after two Helluva Kicks and they never made anything official but they wouldn’t shoot the angle if they weren’t going somewhere with it. Where else than here?

There are now two heavily rumored matches that may or may not be happening:

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

This one seems to be the most up in the air, as all the initial reports indicated WWE simply reached out to Austin about the possibility of it and later reports confirmed the idea would be to do a match with Owens. That would be why Owens has talked so much trash about the state of Texas. However, Owens is currently wrapped up in a tag team thing with Seth Rollins, who as of now has nothing to do on this show. We’ll see on this one.

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

There appears to be more smoke to this one, as McMahon has already been announced as appearing on McAfee’s podcast this coming Thursday afternoon and multiple reports of it being listed as a match for this event.

Everything else, at this time, is just based on TV direction. Sasha Banks & Naomi have linked up and vowed to go after the women’s tag team titles. Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin seems like a safe bet in some form. U.S. Champion Damian Priest is about to start up something with Finn Balor. RK-Bro and the Alpha Academy are still settling their feud over the Raw tag team titles while The Usos are doing the same with The Viking Raiders on the SmackDown side.

Thoughts on how the card is coming together?