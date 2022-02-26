A Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee match might actually happen at WrestleMania 38

During Friday Night SmackDown this week, Pat McAfee’s first show back after a couple weeks away, it was announced that he had procured a big guest for his podcast next Thursday afternoon — none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Considering the way this was promoted on WWE television, one might have thought there was something to it. As it turns out, that may indeed be the case.

Earlier this week, Brad Shepard claimed McMahon was considering an in-ring return for WrestleMania 38. Then, this announcement comes. Then, Post Wrestling reported that McAfee is indeed expected to launch a program with McMahon for WrestleMania 38, one that “most likely” would be billed as a match at the big show come April in Arlington, Texas.

Now, Dave Meltzer has chimed in to say McMahon vs. McAfee was listed on the internal schedule as a match as of last night.

It’s almost inconceivable to me that McMahon could wrestle an actual match just months away from his 77th birthday, let alone with someone who is as unpolished in the ring as McAfee, a former football player who has only ever had a couple matches. WWE is obviously pulling out all the stops for what they hope will be the biggest show in company history but I can’t help feeling like there aren’t better ways to go about this.

In the Cageside offices we kicked around the idea of “Corporate Cody Rhodes,” re-debuting the former AEW star as muscle for McMahon. Surely he could get a good match out of McAfee like Adam Cole did.

Either way, it’s a hell of an interesting situation, and most definitely serves as an adequately shocking replacement for whatever they were planning on doing with Shane McMahon at this show.

Stay tuned, folks. This story is just getting started.