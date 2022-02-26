Adam Cole reminds us he still hates Pat McAfee

Word is that Pat McAfee is about to go from humble SmackDAHN color commentator to the first man to feud with Vincent Kennedy McMahon at WrestleMania since Vince made his son Shane face Undertaker in Hell in a Cell in 2016. If it actually turns out to be a match, it’ll be the 76 year old’s first at ‘Mania since Bret Hart kicked his ass on the show in 2010.

Whatever route the story takes, it looks like it will start next Thursday when the WWE Chairman & CEO is a guest on McAfee’s daily streaming talk show. That’s where Pat’s first — and up until now only — wrestling feud began back in 2020. Former NXT and current AEW star Adam Cole stormed off The Pat McAfee Show set, then worked a program with the ex-NFL All Pro punter that included two TakeOver matches.

Cole’s wins over Pat Mac didn’t squash their beef, though. These guys will use any opportunity to remind us they still hate each other.

Like, say, the announcement McAfee will be interviewing Vince while rumors swirl about a ‘Mania feud...

I dare @PatMcAfeeShow to welcome me back to his dumb podcast. I’d be a total pro.



No? Yea that’s what I thought. You’re a coward Pat. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 26, 2022

Snipe for-ever .