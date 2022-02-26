WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has been arrested again

For the second time this year, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has been arrested.

WrestlingNews.co was the first to report the news. The 49 year old’s arrest occurred in Keansburg, New Jersey on Thurs., Feb. 24. State records show she was charged with 11 offenses:

Operating under influence of liquor or drugs

Driving after driver’s license/registration suspended/revoked

Careless driving: Likely to endanger person or property

Reckless driving

Failure to wear seat equipment — responsibility of driver

Driving without a license

Failure to possess driver’s license

Failure to possess driver’s registration

Failure to possess driver’s insurance card

Failure to install interlock/drive car without interlock

Operate motor vehicle during license suspension — second violation

Sytch’s January arrest was also in the Garden State. While drugs and alcohol were not specifically cited in that incident (she was charged with making terroristic threats and illegally possessing a weapon), the former manager & valet has a litany of DUI and related crimes on her record over the past several years. She’s been in treatment for addiction on multiple occasions.

As Sunny, Sytch rose to fame in the 1990s. She was inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2011, and was scheduled to appear at WrestleCon in Dallas during WrestleMania week.