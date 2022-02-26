Edge’s WrestleMania opponent might be revealed on Raw

During his promo on Raw last Monday (Feb. 21), WWE Hall of Famer Edge basically announced himself for WrestleMania 38. He then called for a challenger, and dropped numerous hints about who he might be facing at the Stupendous event taking place in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium on April 2-3.

Will it be AJ Styles? Cody Rhodes? Damian Priest?

We might find out this upcoming Monday (Feb. 28). Because the Rated R Superstar will be back on the red show to address his WrestleMania future.

Will someone rise to the occasion and accept @EdgeRatedR’s challenge at #WrestleMania?

https://t.co/Ua2tOj099M — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022

My money’s on Styles. Both men have been angling for that dream match, and it sells itself as such without needing a whole lot of build. I want to see two all-timers, who haven’t had a singles match against one another to this point in their legendary careers, throw down on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Don’t you?

We’ll see if WWE gives me my wish, or if they have a big surprise up their sleeve.

Edge’s segment joins Finn Bálor challenging Priest for his United States championship as the only things announced for Monday’s Raw in Columbus, Ohio.