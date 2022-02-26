Cageside Community Star Ratings for Elimination Chamber 2022

After every WWE PPV, we ask you all to rank each match on the show using the star rating system made famous by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

The results are in from Elimination Chamber 2022, the last big stop on the Road to WrestleMania. Here’s how our little corner of the wrestle web graded what happened in the ring in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19 - and how our subjective grades compare to Meltzer’s.

Many have asked “why Dave?”, which to me is fairly obvious. Love, hate, or don’t care about him, the Observer Star Rating is the proverbial industry standard. No one else’s are tracked by Wikipedia and other web outlets. You can’t place online bets on what grades other pundits will give big matches.

But in order to not make this all about Meltz, we added another fan-voted rating to the mix - this one from Cagematch. That site uses a ten point scale, so we’ve halved their ratings for ease of comparison.

Here’s what that all looks like:

For the most part, Elimination Chamber followed the usual patterns — Cagesiders had a more favorable evaluation of the match quality than either Meltzer or Cagematch’s voters.

Setting the other user-based system aside for now (those folks are REALLY not into WWE’s recent weekend offerings), only two matches received a score that was more than a half star different. Dave was much harsher to Ronda Rousey’s one-armed victory than our Community, while we were tougher graders when it came to Brock Lesnar’s dominant showing in the main event.

The WWE title Chamber match was The Observer’s highest rated. Ours was Lita’s unsuccessful challenge of Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch, which was also our “Match of the Night” poll from immediately after Elimination Chamber ended.

Everyone agrees that Elimination Chamber was not a very good show. The best we can say about it is that it wasn’t as bad as WWE’s last premium live event. You can see that while perusing the scores for all WWE shows since WrestleMania 37:

Do Cageside’s Community Ratings match up with your personal ones? Any final thoughts on Royal Rumble?