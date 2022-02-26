WWE finally remembers the women’s tag team titles

Sasha Banks returned to WWE television on Friday Night SmackDown this week after a few weeks away. She beat Shotzi in a singles match with Naomi on commentary, which one may have taken as an indication the two were about to start a feud with each other.

Instead, Naomi revealed they would be teaming up and going after the women’s tag team titles.

This is significant because, well, the women’s tag team titles have been completely forgotten about in 2022. They’ve been defended just once so far this year, in part because there are no actual tag teams on the roster. Banks and Naomi choosing to squad up means Carmella & Zelina Vega finally have a team to challenge them.

It’s an embarrassing commentary on the state of the division that a newly formed team would instantly be the top contenders but it’s at least a step in the right direction, if WWE is going to continue to insist on keeping women’s tag team titles in play.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: