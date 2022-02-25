Rousey vs. Deville, two title matches set for SmackDown next week

Before this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was in the books, WWE had already booked most of next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. And it’s a fairly loaded show!

Here’s what we know we’re getting when the crew hits Miami, Florida:

Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville, in a match set up because the latter helped Charlotte Flair launch a sneak attack against the former this week. Instead of taking away her position of power on both the blue and red brand, the corporate overlords simply decided to have Deville wrestle Rousey next week in a singles match. Gee, I wonder if Flair will get involved?!?

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet, in a match for the Intercontinental championship. Zayn said he was willing to take on all comers before Johnny Knoxville showed up to challenge him and got laid out. That’s probably still happening but in the meantime, Ricochet decided he wanted a piece and Adam Pearce agreed to it. So it’s on!

The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders, in a match for the SmackDown tag team championship. These two squads were supposed to have this bout in Saudi Arabia but Jimmy & Jey ensured it never happened with an attack before the bell ever rang. This is just catching up and giving the Raiders the match they earned.

So far that’s all that has been announced but we can expect more from Universal Champion Roman Reigns, maybe something about the long dormant women’s tag team titles, and more!

See you next week!