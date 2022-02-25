Johnny Knoxville returns to set up title match with Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn celebrated finally winning the Intercontinental championship back during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown by saying he would take on any and all challengers for said title.

It would appear he has one, and it’s a familiar foe.

Not Shinsuke Nakamura, who he won the title from. No, it’s “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville, who has been feuding with Zayn dating back to before the Royal Rumble when Knoxville lived out his dream of entering that match. Zayn crashed the premiere of “Jackass” and they went back-and-forth a bit.

It appeared to be over after the Rumble, however.

Nope!

Knoxville challenged Zayn to a championship match. He had to goad Sami into accepting the match, asking if he “had enough balls” to go through with it. Naturally, Zayn went the cheap shot route, embarrassed by the Hollywood star, and put the boots to him with multiple Helluva Kicks.

Zayn never did accept the challenge, but this angle would seem to confirm that’s the direction.

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s show right here.