WWE confirms Reigns & Lesnar will main event what they’re now calling WrestleMania Sunday

This was pretty much a no-brainer even before WWE announced that Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s championship match would main event night one of WrestleMania 38 on Sat., April 3. But they gave the “scoop” to our old colleague Marc Raimondi just to make it crystal clear...

The champion vs. champion match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be the main event of WrestleMania Sunday this year, sources told ESPN on Friday. More here: https://t.co/MltCHd8TyH — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 25, 2022

The “winner takes all” match between Universal champ Roman Reigns & WWE champ Brock Lesnar was always going to close WWE’s biggest event of the year, so rather than dwell on that, let’s talk about this WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday business.

How will we refer to these shows from now on? Do we include the number along with the day of the week? How else we tell one WrestleMania Saturday from another, historically speaking? What was wrong with WrestleMania 38, night one and two? Will this be a “Premium Live Event” situation where WWE says one thing while fans stick with something else?

Weigh in on that below. Or if that’s not as interesting to you as it is to wrestling bloggers obsessed with WWE-speak, feel free to just use this another opportunity™ to share your feelings about Brock & Roman’s latest clash.