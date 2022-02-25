WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 25, 2022) with a show emanating from Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, featuring all the fallout from the Elimination Chamber event that went down just this past weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will sign a contract for their Title vs. Title Winner-Take-All match at WrestleMania 38.

Elsewhere on the card: Sami Zayn will celebrate his new reign as the Intercontinental champion, and Drew McIntyre will fight Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 25