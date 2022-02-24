Here’s what Brock Lesnar is doing on SmackDown this week

WWE has announced three segments for tomorrow night’s (Feb. 25) episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The main attraction is a contract signing. Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take his seat at the head of the table when he and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar make their Title vs. Title Winner-Take-All match at WrestleMania 38 official.

After defeating Shinsuke Nakamura last week, Sami Zayn will celebrate the beginning of his third reign as the Intercontinental champion. WWE is teasing that someone will step up to confront Zayn. Could it be Johnny Knoxville?

Do you remember the match last weekend at Elimination Chamber where Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss after Moss took a nasty bump on his head? I guess Moss is already cleared to compete, because he is booked in a “WWE Elimination Chamber rematch” against the Scottish Warrior. Does that mean this match is also Falls Count Anywhere? I doubt it, but you never know.

Does this lineup get you excited to tune in to the Feb. 25 episode of SmackDown?