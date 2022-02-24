Jeff Hardy walks back his comment about going to AEW

Jeff Hardy slipped up in a recent interview and said he’s going to AEW.

I’m describing Hardy’s statement as a slip-up because his non-compete clause with WWE has yet to lapse. That means he isn’t legally allowed to negotiate with any other wrestling promotion at this point.

With that in mind, it’s not too surprising to see that Jeff took to Twitter today and tried to walk back the whole thing:

Nothing is official, https://t.co/LtLomkmeE6 can’t be right now.I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually?

The main thing is,”Don’t get excited!” — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) February 24, 2022

Ah, right. He was just setting a goal. Got it.

AEW television has dropped multiple hints that Jeff is on his way to join his brother Matt in All Elite Wrestling soon enough. His WWE non-compete clause runs through March 9, which means Jeff won’t be in AEW for their Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

Many pro wrestling fans are already fantasy booking dream tag team matches pitting the Hardys against FTR, the Young Bucks, the Lucha Bros, etc. If Jeff Hardy achieves his goal of signing with AEW, it’s just a matter of time until those dream matches become reality.

Are you counting down the days until Jeff Hardy is All Elite?