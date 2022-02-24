WWE announces the exact date for Rousey vs. Flair on WrestleMania weekend

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE last month and immediately won the women’s Royal Rumble match. She quickly ducked Becky Lynch and settled on SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as her opponent at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Since then, the rumor mill (and common sense) has suggested that Rousey vs. Flair will headline night one of WrestleMania 38 on April 2, while Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will headline night two on April 3.

WWE has now confirmed that Rousey’s match will indeed take place on “WrestleMania Saturday” on April 2:

It seems obvious that Lesnar and Reigns will eventually be announced for “WrestleMania Sunday” on April 3. The more interesting detail, at least to me, is whether or not Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is booked on Ronda’s undercard, which is right where Ronda wants her to be placed.

Rousey hasn’t looked great so far in her WWE comeback, but she also hasn’t been asked to do much yet.

Are you excited to see Ronda and Charlotte beat the hell out of each other over championship gold on WrestleMania Saturday?