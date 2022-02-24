Cesaro is reportedly gone from WWE

Per PW Insider, Cesaro’s contract has expired and he is no longer with WWE:

“We are told the two sides had been in negotiations but had not come to terms on a new agreement. One source noted that WWE did offer Cesaro an extension on his current deal but that was turned down. This would be a case of Cesaro’s contract expiring, so there would be no 90-day non compete. Cesaro had been slated to be at tomorrow’s Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA, but will obviously no longer be there as his deal expired earlier this week.”

It was just one year ago around this time that word got around about Cesaro signing a new deal with WWE, so this news of his contract expiring comes as a surprise.

Cesaro received a big push in the first half of 2021, including a win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 and headlining WrestleMania Backlash against Roman Reigns. But the Swiss Superman was quickly dropped down the card for the second half of 2021. The 41-year-old star has been a non-factor in the lower card on SmackDown in 2022, being used to put over Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Cesaro’s last match for WWE was a loss against Happy Corbin on the Feb. 11 episode of SmackDown.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.