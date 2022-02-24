Goldberg’s recent storyline with Roman Reigns was as uninspired as it gets. It was clear that WWE called Goldberg up with little notice because the whole story was rushed over the course of two or three weeks. Goldberg was obviously going to lose in a title match he did nothing to earn. The angles on television didn’t even try to do anything exciting or interesting to build anticipation. Reigns choked Goldberg out in a few minutes, and that was the end of it. More than anything else, the match was just an excuse to get Goldberg onto WWE’s latest Saudi Arabia card.

Goldberg spoke about the match on CarCast. While responding to a question about fans knowing he would lose due to his contract details being out there, Goldberg admitted it made no sense for him to win the match:

“Let’s be perfectly honest, I would have squished [Roman Reigns] 15 years ago. But now, it’s a different story. I’m 55, I do two matches a year. What am I gonna do? Come in, one of the bigger pay-per-views, and I’m gonna beat the WWE Universal champion and take the belt home with me for six months?” “Hey, I don’t write the script, I just kind of follow it...one of the reasons why I came back is to give back to the business. And if I could set Roman up and make him look like a million bucks going into WrestleMania against Brock [Lesnar], then that’s my job.”

What Goldberg says is logical, of course. It would have been nice if that same logic was applied to his match two years ago against then-Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Goldberg ran down a list of all the things working against him for the fight with Reigns. He revealed that he had COVID when WWE contacted him about the match and had almost no time to prepare for it. But Goldberg found a way to pull it off because he’s a super awesome human being:

“Not only do a plethora of people understand what the outcome will most likely be, but I obviously have an extremely short period of time to get ready for it...I hadn’t trained in three months. I have COVID when I get the phone call to go. I literally had two weeks in the gym to get ready for this. So, what people don’t understand, and it will come out in the documentary, is that it’s tough to do that as a 20-year-old. It’s even more difficult to do it as a 30-year-old. A 40-year-old, it’s almost impossible. A 55-year-old? You know, I’m one of the .003 percent of humans on the planet that can pull something like that off.”

Despite Goldberg’s super awesomeness compared to 99.997% of other humans, even he couldn’t do anything about the predictability of the match result:

“But in doing it, it’s very tough mentally to keep yourself in a positive space because you’ve got so many negatives going against you, right? And then, 90% [of fans] understand what the storyline is gonna be. So, I’m fighting an uphill battle the whole way.”

Goldberg then explains that working the two-matches-a-year schedule is quite difficult.

Hey Goldberg, do you want to know what is also quite difficult to deal with as a wrestler? When the promoter constantly brings in stars from 20 to 25 years ago for a handful of matches per year and tells the audience over and over again that those guys are still better in kayfabe than almost everyone on the current roster. The slope on that hill is far steeper than the one Goldberg has to climb twice a year.

What do you make of Goldberg’s comments, Cagesiders?