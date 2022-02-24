Tommaso Ciampa was very wrong about NXT 2.0

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 22) episode of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had 612K viewers and scored a .12 rating among 18-49 year olds. The show finished in 43rd place in the key demo on cable on Tuesday night.

NXT returned to the USA network after being bumped to SyFy for a couple episodes due to the Olympics; the viewership and demo rating pretty much bounced back to where they were on Feb. 1 prior to the SyFy move.

The main event of this week’s episode saw Tommaso Ciampa put over Dolph Ziggler as Bron Breakker’s next challenger. I don’t think losing to Ziggler is exactly what Ciampa had in mind at the outset of the NXT 2.0 rebrand last September when Tommaso predicted that NXT will only need three to six months to be in the discussion as WWE’s “A” show. We’re more than five months into the rebrand, and the ratings data says NXT has a long way to go before that can happen.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.