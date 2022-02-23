Kevin Owens knows exactly how to lure Stone Cold back to the ring

Stone Cold Steve Austin is reportedly in WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 38 in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on April 2-3.

His first match since 2003 will supposedly be against Kevin Owens, but we don’t need the usual sources to tell us that. We could tell by the way KO started to dis Texas, which isn’t just the host of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. It’s also Austin’s home.

Even as Owens builds to his Raw Tag title shot with Seth Rollins — set for the Mar. 7 episode, to cap an angle WWE is said to want to wrap up before they start the Stone Cold program in earnest — he’s continued to rag on the Lone Star State.

"Going to @WrestleMania with my best friend as Tag Team Champion is so good, it actually makes it bearable that WrestleMania is happening in that hellhole known as Dallas, Texas." - @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/tAgOdjhEED — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 22, 2022

But what if that’s not enough? Don’t worry. Hold Kev’s beer... well, pick a different beverage, cause...

Even if Steve lets the state-based insults slide, there’s no way he’ll let this slander of his favorite frosty alcoholic beverage slide. Even if he has developed an affinity for the grape in recent years.