Raw tops the ratings with best numbers since WWE Draft

The Feb. 21 Raw was not only back in its usual network home, and free of Olympic competition. It was also a PPV Premium Live Event fallout episode with a new WWE champion, and the start of the final push to WrestleMania 38.

It was a winning combination.

The show’s average hourly audience of 1.826 million was a 14% improvement over Feb. 14. Its .51 rating among 18-49 year olds was up 16% from the week prior. Those numbers helped USA win the night on cable, and were the red show’s best since Oct. 4, 2021’s WWE Draft episode. Raw also outdrew the latest SmackDown among 18-34 year olds (.36 vs. .33 for last Friday’s pre-taped offering of the blue brand).

Hourly numbers followed the usual pattern:

Hour One: 1.945 million / .54

Hour Two: 1.868 million / .52

Hour Three: 1.666 million / .47

Interest figures to remain high until after ‘Mania in early April, and Monday nights should be free of major competition until the NBA playoffs start in June.

