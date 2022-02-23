You can powerbomb Machine Gun Kelly off the stage in WWE 2K22

Other than being a chart-topping rapper & rocker, feuding with Eminem, and using amazing pick-up lines on Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly is also a member of the WWE Universe. His songs were part of the soundtrack of John Cena & The Rock’s WrestleMania feud, and he’s made a few guest appearances on Raw.

This is the one most of us remember...

If you’ve ever wanted to recreate that iconic moment, we have good news. MGK will be a playable character in WWE 2K22. He also got the honor of curating the game’s soundtrack.

Here’s the details, and the marketing hype:

WWE® 2K22 PARTNERS WITH MACHINE GUN KELLY

Renowned musician and actor adds Executive Soundtrack Producer and playable character to his list of accolades 2K today announced Machine Gun Kelly is officially the Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE 2K22. A longtime WWE fan and multitalented music, film and fashion sensation, Machine Gun Kelly will also appear as a playable character, available in a post-launch downloadable WWE 2K22 content pack*. “Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.” In addition to his roles as Executive Soundtrack Producer and playable character, Machine Gun Kelly also appears in multiple WWE 2K22 marketing campaign videos, interacting with WWE Legend The Undertaker and an array of other colorful Superstars. The official WWE 2K22 track list, hand-picked by Machine Gun Kelly, includes: * Machine Gun Kelly - “Concert for Aliens;”

* Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken - “Body Bag;”

* Wu Tang Clan - “Protect Ya Neck;”

* Motorhead - “Iron Fist;”

* Poppy - “Say Cheese” (Live NXT version);

* Royal Blood - “Typhoons;”

* Bring Me The Horizon - “Happy Song;”

* The Weeknd - “Heartless;”

* Turnstile - “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind;”

* Asking Alexandria - “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel);”

* KennyHoopla - “Hollywood Sucks.”

Let us know what you think of that track listing, if you agree with Undertaker about the gongs, and what spots you have planned for MGK, in the comments below.