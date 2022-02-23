Big E didn’t expect to be reunited with New Day on SmackDown after dropping WWE title

As was the case with his New Day brother Kofi Kingston, the joy of Big E winning the WWE championship last year is clouded in retrospect by everything that followed.

Since the end of a four month reign where he rarely felt like the star of Raw, E is now reunited with Kingston on SmackDown in a move that seemingly ends his singles career... at least for now. It’s a course correction by Vince McMahon that acknowledges how great New Day are (even if we’re not supposed to call them that right now), but that’s disappointed E’s supporters backstage and in the audience.

Our guy Large Epsilon’s already spoken about his own disappointment about how his title run ended. Now talkSPORT’s got him on record about the move back to SmackDown’s tag team ranks.

It doesn’t sound like what he wanted, but he’s staying true to the Power of Positivity that makes New Day so easy to root for:

“My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews and I’m sure I’ve already talked your ears off about meditation and how much that has helped me. But, that’s my job. I focus on being the performer and do the very best with what I’m given, that’s my focus. “But, I don’t want any of that to be perceived as me taking away from being with Kofi and Woods. That’s my greatest delight. “For me, it was a transition I will say I did not expect at this time in my career. I had hoped to climb back and try once again to win back the WWE championship. But, we have a pretty big champion [Roman Reigns] and pretty big title on SmackDown as well so, you never know.”

It’s really the only way you can approach something that’s outside of your control, and a tactful answer to a tough question that gives us yet another example of why E is someone WWE should push. Based on what happened since he dropped the belt (and what happened to Kofi) though, it’s hard to be too optimistic about Big E getting another chance at solo glory in WWE.

Guess I should try meditating...