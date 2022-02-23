Tommaso Ciampa got all passionate after NXT 2.0 went off the air

Tommaso Ciampa had himself one hell of a match with Dolph Ziggler in the main event of NXT 2.0 this week. The two worked a physical match with Ziggler showcasing a lot of what we haven’t been able to see from him during his main roster run of late — namely that he’s just so painfully good at the work between the ropes — while Ciampa matched him stride for stride.

In the end, Robert Roode showed up to give the Dirty Dawgs a cheap victory, making Ziggler the top contender to Bron Breakker’s NXT championship and setting up a tag team match for next week. It was good fun!

After the show went off the air, Ciampa grabbed a mic and got all passionate about it to the crowd at the Performance Center:

#WeAreNXT! @NXTCiampa had an impassioned message for the NXT Universe after #WWENXT went off the air. pic.twitter.com/M1opjOE2Ki — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 23, 2022

“I promised myself that I wouldn’t talk riding highs of emotions — sometimes I lose myself a little. But damn it if not having my neck beat to hell by Dolph Ziggler tonight didn’t remind me of the last three years of my life, what I’ve been through to stand in this ring, and what it means to me to be part of NXT, and hear you people chanting ‘NXT’ with all the damn passion that you have in your existence. I tell you this from the bottom of my soul: I love you. I love this place. I thank you. Together forever. We are NXT.”

You gotta love that!

