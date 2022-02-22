Dolph Ziggler earns NXT title shot thanks to that Dirty Dawg Robert Roode

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 opened with NXT Champion Bron Breakker confirming that Stand & Deliver will indeed occur on the road in Dallas, Texas, the same day as the first night of WrestleMania 38 on Sat., April 2, 2022. One would think that would mean it’s an afternoon show, but WWE has yet to confirm as much at this time.

Later in the night, Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa had themselves a number one contender match to determine the next challenger for Breakker. Ziggler had been teasing out a feud with Bron through social media, finally showing up in NXT to set something up. Ciampa got in the way immediately, however, and made clear he wanted to book a rubber match against the champ.

You know, seeing as both have a victory over the other.

Well, as the title tells you, Ziggler emerged victorious when a cameraman went rogue and attacked Ciampa. One superkick later, and Tommaso was pinned, giving Ziggler a title shot.

The rogue cameraman unmasked to reveal himself — that damn Robert Roode was the culprit!

Naturally, they set up a tag team match pitting Roode & Ziggler vs. Breakker & Ciampa for next week.

They never announced if Breakker vs. Ziggler will take place at Stand & Deliver but considering the former’s promo to open the show, one would be inclined to think that’s when it will happen.

Stay tuned.