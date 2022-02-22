Shirai & Ray, Catanzaro & Carter advance in women’s 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Now that the men have decided a Dusty Cup winner this year — congratulations to The Diamond Mine — it’s time for the women to figure out who will make history. To that end, the first round of the women’s 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament kicked off on NXT 2.0 this week.

In the first match, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray scored a dominant victory over Lash Legend and Amari Miller, who were hardly featured in the lead up to this and very clearly never stood much of a chance. They advanced to face the winner of the Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter match.

They wouldn’t have to wait long to find out who that would be.

Indeed, those two teams squared up later in the evening, with Kacy & Kayden scoring the victory in an entertaining sprint of a match. That ensured The Diamond Mine wouldn’t sweep the Cup this year.

Immediately after the loss, Nile attacked Paxley in the ring, only stopping when Roderick Strong called her off.

Get complete NXT 2.0 results and coverage of this week’s entire show right here.