Numbers were (mostly) down for pre-taped SmackDown & preempted Rampage

The (delayed by President’s Day) ratings are in for Feb. 18. In addition to the Olympics, both wrestling shows face competition from NBA All-Star festivities. Basketball coverage even bumped AEW out of its normal Friday night time slot... but more on that in a minute.

SmackDown was pre-taped — a deviation from the norm that WWE brought on itself by scheduling Elimination Chamber for Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Neither that nor the competition really hurt its numbers too much, though. Viewership was down a little more than 2.5% from the week prior, to 2.173 million. The 18-49 year old rating of .54 was less than 2% down from Feb. 11. The blue show gave FOX a second place finish among broadcast shows on the night, with NBC’s coverage of the Beijing Games in first.

Over on cable, Rampage saw mixed results for its 7pm ET start time. The audience number took a tumble, down more than 14% to 471K. But the .20 demo rating was a slightly more than 5% rise. AEW finished 11th among cable originals, with ESPN & TNT’s NBA coverage and the Olympics on USA taking up four of the top ten spots.

Given the unusual circumstances, probably not worth reading too much into this week’s numbers. We’ll see what happens when Friday wrestling gets back to normal this week.

