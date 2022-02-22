Drake Maverick confirms his new role with WWE

Reports hit last night (Feb. 22) that WWE had hired James “Drake Maverick” Curtin for a third time. Today, Curtin confirmed he’s working as a member of the creative team for the company that twice released him as a wrestler.

From his LinkedIn (via Fightful), where the latest resume entry is “Full Time WWE Writer/Producer”:

I am pleased to announce that towards the end of 2021 - I accepted the wonderful offer of becoming a part of the WWE Creative Writing Team as a Writer / Producer.

Some of my last appearances in ring for WWE fittingly happened in the United Kingdom. The last appearance of that tour was in my hometown of Birmingham, UK where it all started. My parents had seen me perform many times at arena shows but never for the WWE. I finally was at peace with what I had accomplished in life & said to them both at the hotel with tears rolling down & my face beaming with pride ‘Mom, Dad - I did it’

My final appearance in the ring was in Louisville KY which was my first home in the United States when I moved to the country in 2013 - This writes itself doesn’t it? After a fun & entertaining match with involving a cavalcade of stars we returned to the gorilla position to smiling faces & a rounds of applause. That UK tour ending with that night in Louisville KY was the most rewarding week of my career. If you told me there & then that was the end - I was good with it.

I now have the opportunity to expand my horizons even further in the industry I love as well as many other avenues including film & television. After a career beginning in 2001 as an in ring performer I have personally exceeded all of my personal expectations from a geographical & physical standpoint in a line of work somebody like myself should have never succeeded in.

Needless to say, all thanks to the people I have had the pleasure of being around on the journey & this industry as a whole - I am in a blessed position in life. It owes me nothing yet I owe it everything.

Thanks for reading - James