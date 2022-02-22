 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Edge was definitely talking about (insert wrestler here), right?

By Geno Mrosko
Edge returned to Monday Night Raw this week, smiling just as wide as he could, happy as a pig in shit to be back in front of a live audience who adores him. He was just having fun, man. As his wife, Beth Phoenix put it, “no one has more fun in the ring than that man.”

It wasn’t all fun and games, though.

No, he was also there to talk about the magic of WrestleMania and how he must make it back there again to make even more magic on the stage it provides. So he more or less threw down an open challenge to anyone willing to step up to create some magic with him at WrestleMania 38 come April in Texas.

So who?

Well, he did say this:

So he’s obviously talking about AJ Styles.

Then again, he also said this:

Oh, he’s for sure talking about Cody Rhodes.

Hell, I don’t know.

You tell me, Cagesiders.

