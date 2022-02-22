Edge was definitely talking about (insert wrestler here), right?

Edge returned to Monday Night Raw this week, smiling just as wide as he could, happy as a pig in shit to be back in front of a live audience who adores him. He was just having fun, man. As his wife, Beth Phoenix put it, “no one has more fun in the ring than that man.”

It wasn’t all fun and games, though.

No, he was also there to talk about the magic of WrestleMania and how he must make it back there again to make even more magic on the stage it provides. So he more or less threw down an open challenge to anyone willing to step up to create some magic with him at WrestleMania 38 come April in Texas.

So who?

Well, he did say this:

"I still dream about walking down that aisle at #WrestleMania, soaking in all that energy that you give me so I can be ."@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/P5OKSYpBB5 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

So he’s obviously talking about AJ Styles.

Then again, he also said this:

"I need someone to step up. You want to prove yourself at #WrestleMania? You stand across the ring at @WrestleMania against the man who is still the best in this industry today! Fight me at #WrestleMania and I'll make you live forever."



Who will step up to @EdgeRatedR?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SkdQ53oBbw — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

Oh, he’s for sure talking about Cody Rhodes.

Hell, I don’t know.

You tell me, Cagesiders.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: