Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens added to Raw tag team title match

Remember how RK-Bro earned a Raw tag team title rematch and WWE just never got around to telling us when it will be? Well, now we know! It will take place on Monday Night Raw two weeks from today!

Said Raw tag team title match won’t just feature Alpha Academy and RK-Bro, as the title of this very post already told you. Indeed, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have been added to the mix by way of their victory over Randy Orton & Riddle in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week.

It was pushed as one of the only chances the two may have to get on the card at WrestleMania 38 this year — you know, winning the tag team titles — and so it’s very, very important for them. I’m not entirely sure how that makes much sense, considering who we’re talking about here but that’s the angle they went with.

We’ll see what happens.

