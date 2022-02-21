The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominick Mysterio set for WrestleMania 38

The Miz promised to break out the big guns to even the odds against the Mysterio family after his defeat at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, and he delivered on that promise during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Greenville, South Carolina.

The rumors said YouTube star and celebrity boxer Logan Paul would be that big gun, and those rumors were proven correct.

Or, as Miz would say, coooooooooooorect.

Of course, Miz made sure to tease out a certain guy whose family is known for fighting and is awfully dashing, keeping Cody Rhodes on everyone’s minds:

Of course, Paul fits the bill too.

The Miz made clear he was setting this up to have a match at WrestleMania 38. The Mysterios quickly accepted the challenge before a brawl broke out, where the rulebreakers put a beating on the babyfaces.

Who needs Cody Rhodes?

