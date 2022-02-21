NXT unveils the bracket for the 2022 women’s Dusty Classic

We had a pretty good idea of who would be in the field for the second-ever women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. But even though the first round was scheduled to start on NXT tomorrow night (Feb. 22), WWE still hadn’t confirmed the line-up, or shown us a bracket.

They fixed that this afternoon...

It’s pretty much the teams we were expecting coming out of Vengeance Day. In addition to the six we knew of, there’s the new Diamond Mine duo of Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (real name Natalie Holland, a cheerleader & powerlifter signed at the pre-Summerslam tryout in Las Vegas last year), who Malcolm Bivens put together for the premiere of NXT Level Up last Friday. And Amari Miller’s tag partner turned out to be Lash Legend.

Those two teams will both be in action this week, as Miller & Legend take on Kay Lee Ray & Io Shirai, while Nile & Paxley deal with Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter.

On the other side of the bracket, Dakota Kai and Raquel González will both be trying to win the Cup again... but not together like they won the inaugural tournament last year. Kai is (reluctantly) teaming with Wendy Choo; they draw Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta in round one. González is with Cora Jade now; first up for them are Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.

Place your bets!