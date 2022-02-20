The WrestleMania 38 card is shaping up nicely

Elimination Chamber is in the books and that means there are no more WWE PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS until April 2 & 3 when WrestleMania 38 takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match card is shaping up quite nicely too!

Here’s what is on the books so far:

WINNER TAKE ALL: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

When Lesnar won the Royal Rumble, he decided to challenge Reigns for his Universal championship. Then he went out and won the WWE championship too. This won’t be a title unification match but it will be winner take all.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

In a surprise, Rousey returned after many years away and immediately won the Royal Rumble to book her ticket to a title match at WrestleMania. Instead of going right for the big money singles match against Becky Lynch, WWE opted to have her wrestle Flair first.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Because they went with Rousey vs. Flair, that left Lynch without an opponent. That was settled at Elimination Chamber, with Belair winning an Elimination Chamber match for the right to challenge for the title. On that same show, Lynch defeated Lita to retain said title.

That’s all that is official at this time but there are rumors of Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly returning for a match against Kevin Owens, Logan Paul teaming up with The Miz against the Mysterios, and Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental championship. It also looks likely Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin takes place on this show.

Like how the card is shaping up?