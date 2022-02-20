Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Elimination Chamber 2022, Kevin Owens insulting Texas, and Alexa Bliss finishing therapy, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock has decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Cedric and Shelton were buried on the Feb. 14 episode of Raw, losing against Omos in a two-on-one handicap match. For some reason, these guys still come to the ring using the Hurt Business theme and gear. It doesn’t make any sense because they’ve been booted out of the group multiple times. I guess Cedric and Shelton are so unimportant that WWE can’t be bothered to find a new presentation for them.

Stock Down #2: Viking Raiders

WWE’s booking has told the audience nearly every week that Erik & Ivar can’t be taken seriously as a threat to The Usos for the SmackDown tag titles. That message was capped off at Elimination Chamber, where Jimmy and Jey took out the challengers during their entrance, and so the title match was postponed. Besides giving off vibes that the title match doesn’t matter, this also made the Viking Raiders look bad because the Usos didn’t exactly lay a brutal beating upon them. They just hit the vikings with a couple superkicks and a suplex. That was enough to keep Erik & Ivar from competing; we’ve seen plenty of wrestlers refuse to stay down from much worse than that in kayfabe.

Stock Down #1: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley’s reign as WWE champion came to an end at Elimination Chamber when he was removed from the match before he even had a chance to leave his chamber. It sounds like the injury angle was a cover for upcoming shoulder surgery. So not only did Bob just have one of the worst WWE championship reigns of all-time, he will probably miss out on WrestleMania 38 as well.

Now let’s see whose stock has increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental championship on the Feb. 18 episode of SmackDown and could very well be headed to a celebrity match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

Stock Up #2: Bianca Belair

It was a big week for Bianca Belair, who won a gauntlet match on Raw and then earned a title match at WrestleMania by winning the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Belair is the only woman on Raw who is capable of beating Becky Lynch, and now she has the chance to do it on the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Stock Up #1: Brock Lesnar

In case you didn’t get the point drilled into your brain last month at Royal Rumble, WWE doubled down on Brock Lesnar’s unstoppable booking at Elimination Chamber. Just like the Rumble, everyone who crossed paths with The Beast was eliminated by him with ease. The entire field looked like pretenders and chumps, including Seth Rollins, who one month ago was presented as an equal to Roman Reigns and has previously defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania. In the aftermath of Elimination Chamber, the idea that Seth could hang one-on-one with Brock sounds laughable, and Seth is arguably the top full-time star on Raw in the men’s division.

It’s obvious that Brock Lesnar is better than everyone on Raw combined. Do you remember that Raw match from over a decade ago ago where John Cena and Randy Orton teamed up to take on a team of like 17 dudes? If Brock was booked in a 1 vs. 17 match against any 17 guys on Raw right now, Brock would be the favorite to win. That’s great news for Brock, but it makes it damn near impossible for anyone else to get over.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think has changed the most this week?