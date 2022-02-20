Elimination Chamber may have been Goldberg’s last match in WWE

Shortly before challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship at SummerSlam last year, Goldberg mentioned in an interview that he only had a couple matches left on his contract with WWE. He noted then that he would love to work with Roman Reigns or John Cena before calling it quits.

Well, he got his wish. After another go round with Lashley at Crown Jewel last year, he would challenge Reigns for the Universal championship at Elimination Chamber just yesterday (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) in Saudi Arabia. He came up short, getting choked out in the first match of the main card.

So, according to the man himself, he’s finished up his deal. He also teased this could be his last one on Instagram in the days leading up to the match:

Having said all this, and even with that message, he told SI just last month that he’s open to another deal:

“I’m focused on what’s next. If they want to come back to me with something, we’ll talk. You never know what the future holds.”

WWE has gone back to the well so often it’s hard to imagine they won’t continue to do so as long as he’s willing and able. For now, though, it looks like Goldberg has finished up with the company.