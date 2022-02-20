Bobby Lashley reportedly dealing with shoulder injury

When WWE ran an injury angle for Bobby Lashley during the WWE championship Elimination Chamber match earlier today (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it was easy to make the assumption that it was a way to protect him while Brock Lesnar was running wild en route to winning the title. As it turns out, it may be because he’s legitimately injured.

According to Kazeem Famuyide on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Lashley suffered an injury to his shoulder during the Lesnar match back at Royal Rumble and he may need surgery and if that’s the case he could be missing WrestleMania 38 altogether.

PW Insider, meanwhile, says Lashley is scheduled to get looked at at some point this coming week in Birmingham, Alabama, which is, of course, where famed surgeon Dr. James Andrews is located.

It’s unclear if he’ll miss Monday Night Raw this coming week. WWE is going with the kayfabe explanation that he is in the concussion protocol and will be evaluated upon returning to the U.S.