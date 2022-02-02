Keith Lee & other WWE releases became free agents today, but didn’t show up on AEW Dynamite

Feb. 2, 2022 was an important milestone for the main roster talent WWE released on Nov. 4, 2021. For the men & women whose names were on that long list, today marked 90 days since they were let go. And that means it’s the day Vince McMahon’s company stops paying them, their non-compete expires, and they’re free to appear or sign anywhere they want.

Several marked the occasion with tweets. Keith Lee reworked his Twitter handle, and a Star Wars creed:

Through Victory... My Chains are Broken.



Time.... has freed me. And now... the Force shall guide me. pic.twitter.com/gSBKg1SV4t — FreeLee (@RealKeithLee) February 2, 2022

Killer Kross gave us a good look at his new hair, and his skill at shadowboxing while smoking a cigar:

What nobody did was show up on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Chicago. A bummer for Lee-gion members, and other fandoms. But a couple former WWE Superstars did book themselves for an upcoming show. Lince Dorado and the former Ember Moon will be on Warrior Wrestling’s show next Friday in Cicero, Illinois. And while she’s not All Elite (yet), Athena will be facing an AEW wrestler in what sounds like a kick-ass main event...

While we didn’t get any big surprises tonight, we now know they could happen anytime, or anywhere.

Excited?