Latest WWE Hall of Fame plans call for live Friday night show

WWE gave us a list of things to expect during their STUPENDOUS™ week in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex for WrestleMania 38, but they didn’t tell us when all of those things would happen.

An early report on the schedule pointed to a pre-‘Mania matinee for NXT, and a late night ‘Mania eve airing of the Hall of Fame inductions. There were questions as to whether the Hall Ceremony would be pre-taped, however. The latest word is that it will indeed be live.

Per PWInsider:

WWE’s current plan calls for the Hall of Fame Ceremony to stream on Peacock and WWE Network from 10:30pm - 12am ET on Fri,. April 8.

The show would take place in the same venue as that night’s SmackDown, American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“The expectation is that it will not be a separately ticketed event, but something that will be a free addition to the SmackDown taping.”

This would put a major WrestleMania event opposite the second half of Rampage that night. Probably not a big deal given there won’t be ratings to compare, but that won’t stop it from being a talking point in some circles.

Thoughts?