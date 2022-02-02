Latest WWE Hall of Fame plans call for live Friday night show

WWE gave us a list of things to expect during their STUPENDOUS™ week in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex for WrestleMania 38, but they didn’t tell us when all of those things would happen.
An early report on the schedule pointed to a pre-‘Mania matinee for NXT, and a late night ‘Mania eve airing of the Hall of Fame inductions. There were questions as to whether the Hall Ceremony would be pre-taped, however. The latest word is that it will indeed be live.
- WWE’s current plan calls for the Hall of Fame Ceremony to stream on Peacock and WWE Network from 10:30pm - 12am ET on Fri,. April 8.
- The show would take place in the same venue as that night’s SmackDown, American Airlines Center in Dallas.
- “The expectation is that it will not be a separately ticketed event, but something that will be a free addition to the SmackDown taping.”
This would put a major WrestleMania event opposite the second half of Rampage that night. Probably not a big deal given there won’t be ratings to compare, but that won’t stop it from being a talking point in some circles.
Thoughts?
