18-49 year olds still aren’t flocking to NXT 2.0

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 1) episode of NXT. And while they’re more evidence the show has found its level, they also demonstrate the 2.0 rebrand isn’t drawing the demo WWE wants it to.

According to Showbuzz Daily, while overall viewership increased 4% from the week before, the rating among 18-49 year olds fell 7%. The audience of 619,000 is right in the middle of the range NXT’s been delivering for USA this year. Unfortunately, the .13 demo number is, too.

There was an uptick in the 18-34 year old rating (from .06 on Jan. 25 to .08 last night). And NXT finished 39th among cable originals this week, 21 places higher than last Tuesday. So things could be looking up!

Or not, since the next two week are supposed to air on SyFy due to USA’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

