Shane McMahon has reportedly been ‘let go’ by WWE (Updated)

Even following talk of heat on Shane McMahon for his role producing the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble, few would have suspected the reports we’re seeing today (Feb. 2) about Vince McMahon’s son’s role at WWE.

According to Ringside News, Shane is no longer in the company’s plans:

A tenured member of the creative team informed us that writers were told in a “semi-quiet way” that “there will be no more creative discussions about Shane McMahon.” They have now “moved on to other creative discussions.”

The site was the first to report that the junior McMahon was a producer last Saturday, and that his work was unpopular backstage. Those stories have since been confirmed by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp — who first reported the written list of Rumble agents which didn’t include Shane’s name, but later said he did work on the match — tweets that while he hasn’t confirmed Ringside’s latest Shane O’Mac bombshell, a source told him it’s “likely true.”

So roughly 48 hours after WWE was planning to assign Shane McMahon to Raw so they could begin building toward Elimination Chamber & WrestleMania 38 matches for him, his father is “quietly” saying his son was “let go”. From a Ringside source:

“Vince had no choice. Shane created chaos, had everyone in an uproar, pissed off everyone in the Rumble, openly buried other producers, and was changing things that Vince wanted. Vince had no other choice but to send him home.”

More as we have it.

UPDATE: Meltzer has confirmed “that Shane McMahon is out of WWE.” Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian added that an issue with Rumble production was that Bad Bunny’s entry number was changed several times, which “was a cause for concern and people within WWE were upset. WWE doesn’t want to come off negatively with such a major outside star.”

All these sources remind us that Shane doesn’t officially hold a management position for WWE, so this news is at most a talent release, but could just be a decision to drop him from current creative plans.