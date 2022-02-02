Fans tuned in for Rumble fallout, but many didn’t stick around

A Royal Rumble fallout show should have been enough on its own to keep Raw’s streak of ratings gains going. An episode promising Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey should have sealed the deal.

And the Jan. 31 edition of Raw did see week-over-week upticks. But maybe not as strong as some would have predicted, which is mostly because the show didn’t hold as many viewers as it initially drew.

The total average audience of 1.87 million was roughly 4.5% more than Jan. 24. The rating among 18-49 year olds barely budged. This week’s .47 was only one hundredth better than the previous Monday (or slightly more than 2%).

Back to that “didn’t hold as many viewers as it initially drew” thing. Unlike last week when the demo stuck around even as the overall viewership dropped, this time people of all ages tuned out as the show went on. Here’s the hourly breakdown:

Hour One: 2.083 million / .52

Hour Two: 1.879 million / .47

Hour Three: 1.633 million / .43

Even with folks bouncing after Brock did, the show’s numbers were strong enough to hand USA a win. Raw beat out TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters and Bravo’s Below Deck for the top spot among cable originals on the night.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily