In appreciation of Duke Hudson’s character progression

You may remember the many weeks I spent wondering why WWE decided to introduce a character on NXT 2.0 like Duke Hudson. It’s not the man I ever took issue with but rather the fact that he was a poker player.

What the hell did that have to do with pro wrestling?

As it turns out, it was simply a catalyst to bring him to where he is now.

In the beginning, he was challenging Cameron Grimes to some games to make a quick buck. When that went south, and he lost not just a match but his hair, something changed within him.

Which brings us here:

“The only way to get ahead in this place is by striking first. It didn’t matter that it was Dante Chen. I saw an opportunity so I took it. I was addicted to the felt; I was addicted to the long game. Look where that got me. I was the one that suffered. So now I’m only addicted to one thing — inflicting pain, seeing people suffer. Dante Chen learned that first hand. I’m done playing games. When you control your own destiny you don’t need to calculate odds. When you take matters into your own hands you eliminate the luck. So now I make my own luck.”

That’s some honest to goodness character progression, and it’s a welcome sight. So take this as a note of appreciation for it.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT 2.0 this week: