Seth Rollins reacts to the events of Elimination Chamber

By Geno Mrosko
The WWE championship Elimination Chamber match at today’s (Feb. 19, 2022) Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ended up being not much more than a showcase for Brock Lesnar, who won the title with relative ease by running through AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins. Bobby Lashley avoided a similar fate when he was written out in an injury angle early in the match.

It was quite clearly set up to make Lesnar look as strong as possible en route to a WINNER TAKE ALL WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion WrestleMania 38 main event match-up pitting Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. To that end, it’s a smart play.

Then again, it meant making four guys look pretty bad in the process.

Riddle took it well, as he simply called back to Lesnar once saying the two would never work together by noting that they actually did:

While Rollins reacted like only he can:

No one else said anything. Really, what is there to say?

