What was "Match of the Night" at Elimination Chamber?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the promotion wrapped up the show today (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) with Brock Lesnar absolutely running through everyone in the Elimination Chamber match to win the WWE championship.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Roman Reigns successfully retaining his Universal championship by choking out Goldberg, Becky Lynch doing what she said she would and putting her hero, Lita, down to keep the Raw women’s title, Ronda Rousey & Naomi defeat Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville despite Rousey having one arm tied behind her back, Bianca Belair earn the right to challenge for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 38 by winning an Elimination Chamber match, and more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!