WWE confirms Reigns vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 is WINNER TAKE ALL

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal championship today (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, defeating Goldberg via submission.

Brock Lesnar successfully ran through everyone in the Elimination Chamber match in the main event of that same show, winning the WWE championship in the process.

That set up a Champion vs. Champion match between the two in the main event of WrestleMania 38 this coming April in Dallas.

It seemed notable that they referred to it as “champion vs. champion” as opposed to “title vs. title,” implying only the Universal championship would be on the line by way of Lesnar challenging Reigns after winning the Royal Rumble. However, WWE.com has now confirmed it will be both titles up for grabs:

The table has been set. 2022 Royal Rumble winner and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has chosen to battle Roman Reigns in a Title vs. Title Match. It’s WINNER TAKE ALL in a highly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania.

They don’t say it will be a title unification, so whoever wins will simply be a double champion.

Who are we thinking that may be?