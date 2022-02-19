Madcap Moss miraculously avoided injury on this nasty slam

Madcap Moss wrestled Drew McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere match at today’s (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He lost, of course, but he put on a show along the way.

He was able to do so only because he survived a nasty bump right on his head and, according to PW Insider, the word backstage is that he didn’t suffer an injury in the process. You’ll be amazed when you see the video again:

There seems to have been a miscommunication here, or Moss simply rotated too much without meaning to. You can see what the idea is with the Alabama Slam — McIntyre simply leans forward and the momentum takes Moss up and over, where he should land flat on his stomach with his arms out. Instead, he kept his head tucked like he was trying to roll through it and landed directly on his head.

Insider notes he was checked out backstage and appeared to be fine, which feels like a miracle considering that video.

He’ll probably be feeling that later either way.